Troy Lee Hoffman, 47, of Abilene Kan., passed away on April 8, 2021.
Troy was born on June 1, 1973, to Larry and Kim Hoffman. Troy was raised by Larry and June Hoffman of Abilene, Kan. Kim McAsey also contributed a large role in Troy’s early life.
After graduating from Abilene High School, he went on to study Auto Collision Repair at Salina Vo-Tech.
Troy was a very loving and dedicated father. Troy and Lora welcomed Tori Sue Hoffman on May 12, 2010. Tori and Troy enjoyed many activities together, including riding scooters at Brown’s Park or ending the day with ice cream from Dairy Queen. Troy treasured his time with Tori and embraced every moment with her.
Outside of spending time with his daughter, Troy enjoyed watching NASCAR races, making improvements to his farmhouse, or spending time at his pond, which he took extreme pride in since he created the pond himself.
Troy was preceded in death by his father Larry Hoffman, grandfather Leroy Jr. Hoffman, and grandmother Leta Corbett.
Troy is survived by his daughter Tori Hoffman, step-daughter Kathryn Fink and their mother Lora Simmons, Abilene, Kan.; mother, June Hoffman of Chapman, Kan.; sisters, Kylie Haws and husband Brett of Marion and Courtney Hoffman and fiancé Tony of Salina, Kan.; brothers, Casey Hoffman of Manhattan, Clay Hirt and fiancé Jamie of Chapman, Corey Hirt and wife Robin Hirt of Lebo, Kan., and grandmother Dottie Hoffman of Abilene.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Lifehouse Church in Abilene with Pastor Chris Danielson officiating. His final resting place will be in the New Basel Church Cemetery south of Abilene. Friends may stop by and sign the register book at the funeral home until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tori Hoffman Educational Fund and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, KS 67410.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
