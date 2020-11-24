Tracy William Gatch, 76, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Salina, Ks.
Tracy was born March 21, 1944, in Abilene, Ks, the son of Dewain and Katharine (Lueker) Gatch. He is survived by his sister, Connie Stevens, of Salina. At Tracy’s request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned. A private inurnment will be in the Woodbine, Ks. Cemetery.
Yazel-Meglli Funeral Home, Herington is serving the family. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Tracy at www.ymzfh.com.
