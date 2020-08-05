Toni Lea Bell, 62, of Galva, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home in Galva.
She had worked as a certified nurses aide and had been a resident of Galva for the past year, moving from Butler, Missouri.
She was born June 11, 1958 in Abilene, Kansas, the daughter of William H. and Zelda O. (Graham) Martin. On July 18, 1984 she married Gary Bell in Abilene and he survives.
Other survivors include sons Trinity (Gena) Tyler, Abilene, and Travis (Lindsay) Tyler, Galva, daughters Tricia (Thomas) Harrold, Assaria, Stephanie (Travis) McNeely, Washington and Michelle Strong, Kansas City, Missouri, brother John (Tina) Hatfield, Abilene, sisters Donna (Leroy) Bryan, Logan, Illinois, Wanda (Robert) Bell, Abilene, Karen Martin, Industry and Sandy Martin, Clarksville, Tennessee, daughter-in-law Ashley Tyler, Abilene, numerous grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A son, Terry Tyler, preceded her in death.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services. A memorial has been established with the Toni Bell Memorial Fund, in care of Olson’s Mortuary, Canton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.