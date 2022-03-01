Todd Brungardt, 55 of Solomon passed away Friday, February 25, 2022. He was born June 20, 1966 in Hill City, Kansas the son of Donald and Janice (Swank) Brungardt. He graduated from Solomon High School in 1984. After graduation he went to Salina Vo-Tech for auto body. On December 30, 2008 he was united in marriage to Sheri Fiske. Todd worked for the utility industry for several years before later working in the greyhound industry. He was very proud to serve on the USD 393 School Board for several terms. Todd is survived by his wife, Sheri. Three stepsons, Chase Fiske, Cade Fiske (Skyler) and Cobey Fiske (Dara). His mother, Janice Brungardt. Two sisters, Pam Blouin (Patrick Tovar) and Gayla Whiteley (Leonard Donaldson). Nieces and nephews: Ross, Cody (Mellisa), Ethan (Shaylee), Baylie (Ambria), C.J. (Patricia), Caitlin (Nick), Connor (Jordan), and Carson (Trey) and numerous great-nieces and nephews and one uncle, Leroy Swank (Nancy). Funeral Services for Todd will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Solomon. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Solomon. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8PM at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to USD 393 in memory of Todd Brungardt. Memorials may be dropped off at the funeral home or mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, PO Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
