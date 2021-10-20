Timothy Cartwright Foutch, 62, of Palm Springs passed away September 7, 2021. Tim was the founder and co-owner of Gay Mart, a unique clothing store on Arenas Road for over 25 years. Tim was a pioneer in the gay community with the first national chain of gay-themed retail stores in Laguna Beach, Palm Springs, San Diego, West Hollywood, CA South Beach, Wilton Manors, FL Province Town, PA Fire Island and New York City on Christopher Street.
Tim was born in Fort Polk, LA and lived all over the country including Dallas, TX Laguna Beach, CA Fort Lauderdale, FL and Palm Springs where he passed quietly in the home he loved and cherished. Tim was preceded by his dad, mother, and two brothers. Tim is survived by his brothers Brian and Perry of Salina, KS and sister Laurie of Junction City, KS five nephews Jason and Ryan Hicks, Austin Foutch, Matthew and Austin Foutch, and one niece Kelsey (Foutch) Sellers, five great nephews; Grayson, Hunter, Carter, Benjamin, Breck, and Jordan, three great nieces; Rylan, Camryn and Izzy, and the soon to be Christian Sellers due in a few days, and his partner for over 30 years Craig Attebury.
The family would like to give a heart felt thank you and condolences to James Cox, his best friend who nurtured and cared for Tim many years. James was a true friend and faithful to the end.
Infectiously spirited, always busy, naturally creative, Tim Foutch was a true entrepreneur. He created many business’. Flower Shops. Retail Stores. Night Clubs. With the support of good friend Larry Block, Tim opened and operated the popular BOOM night club in Wilton Manors and will be remembered as one of the founding fathers of the gay streets of Wilton Drive and Arenas Road. His contributions to the travel and tourist industry of these gay Meccas will be long remembered.
Tim was, if anything, blunt and direct. Never two-faced. Always loyal. Tim was opinionated, sometimes to a fault, and many of his associates have expressed their admiration for those qualities which made him a unique character. “You always knew where you stand with Tim and he touched many lives.”
For those few who truly knew him, Tim Foutch was a generous man. Numerous charities, causes, and organizations will morn his passing and remember his generosity. If you would like to honor Tim send donations to his latest cause, Find Food Bank at www.findfoodbank.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.