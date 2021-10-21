Timothy C Foutch

Palm Springs-Tim C. FOUTCH, 62 of Palm Springs passed away September 7. Tim was the founder and co-owner of Gaymart, a unique clothing store on Arenas Road for over 25 years.
Tim was a pioneer in the gay community with the first national chain of gay-themed retail stores in Laguna Beach, Palm Springs, San Diego, West Hollywood, California; South Beach Wilton Manors in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Provincetown, Pennsylvania, Fire Island, and New York City on Christopher Street.
Tim was born in Fort Polk Louisiana on March 18, 1959 and lived all over the country including Salina, Kansas, Missouri, Dallas, Texas, Laguna Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Palm Springs, CA where he passed quietly in the home he loved and cherished.
Tim was preceded by his dad James A. Foutch and his mother Marian E. (Needham) Foutch, and two brothers; Gary and James W Foutch.
Tim is survived by his brothers Brian (Laura) and Perry(Dena) Foutch of Salina, KS, and one sister Laurie (Bob) Foutch) Hicks of Junction City, KS. Five nephews; Jason and Ryan Hicks, Austin Foutch, Matthew and Austin K Foutch, and one niece Kelsey (Foutch) Sellers. Seven great nephews; Grayson Hicks, Hunter, Carter, Benjamin, Breck Foutch, Jordan and Christian Sellers. and three great nieces; Rylan Hicks, Camryn and Izzy Foutch, and his business partner for over 30 years, Craig Attebury, and his 2 beloved dogs; Bruno & Thunder.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you and condolences to James Cox, his best friend who nurtured and cared for Tim for many years. James was a true friend and faithful to the end.
Infectious, spirited and always busy, naturally creative, Tim Foutch was a True entrepreneur. He created many business’s; Flower shop, Retail stores and Nightclubs. Tim opened, owned and operated the popular BOOM Night Club in Wilton Manors FL, and will be remembered as one of the founding fathers of the gay streets of Wilton Drive and Arenas Road.
His contributions to the travel and tourist industry of these gay Mecca‘s will be long remembered. Tim touched many lives and for those who really new him he was a generous man, donating to numerous charities, causes and organizations will mourn his passing and remember his generosity.
If you would like to honor Tim, sent donations to his latest cause, Find Food Bank at www.findfoodbank.com
“Tim was a warm, caring, generous and kind person”. Debbie Hulsey, Find Food Bank
A Celebration of Life for Tim will be at a later date.
