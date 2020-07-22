Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas L. Barrett, 83, of Niles, will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Solomon with Father John Wolesky as Celebrant.
Mr. Barrett passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina.
He was born Oct. 14, 1936 in Niles, the son of Mike and Stella (Murphy) Barrett.
He graduated from high school in Atchison, Kansas and attended seminary school and K-State. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, served in the Army aircorps reserves and was a lifelong Niles area farmer and rancher.
On Feb. 27, 1960, Tom was united in marriage to Janice Hersh in Salina. Survivors include his sons Tommy and wife (Kathy) Barrett and Mark Barrett all of Niles, and four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife on July 28, 2008, his brother Mike in 1990 and his parents.
Mr. Barrett’s final resting place will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery near Solomon. A Parish Rosary will be 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the church. Friends may sign the register book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and after 6 p.m. at the church.
Following the graveside service, friends are invited to the Niles Community Center for lunch. Memorial contributions may be made to the church and may be sent in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480.
