Thomas F. Berry, 93, of Abilene passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Salina Regional Hospital.
He was born Feb. 17, 1927 in Kilgore, Texas, the son of Eulon and Arry (Knight) Berry. He served his country for 27 years, serving in WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He became a master electrician in the Navy and was also an electrician for San Diego Gas & Electric. He was united in marriage to Selma Meyer on June 25, 1960. She preceded him in death on March 5, 2014.
Thomas is survived by his children Brad Berry (Joanna) of Abilene, Denise Corner of Wichita and Dennis (Connie) of Quincy, Illinois, grandchildren Nolan, Tate, Nicholas, Evan, Cameron and Skyler, siblings Gerald Berry, Fay Coffman, Royce Berry and Linda Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Selma, brother Donald and a sister Dorothy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Abilene. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Abilene. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County.
Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
