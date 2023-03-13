Thomas B. Nogle, 76, of Abilene passed away March 10 at Salina Regional Hospital. Tom was born in Green Forest, Arkansas, Sept. 14, 1946, the son of Harry and Irene (Farris) Nogle. He was raised by his mother whom he respected his whole life. Tom’s family traveled throughout the midwest and he attended many schools before finally returning to Abilene and graduating from Abilene High School in 1964. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy Seabees and did two tours in Vietnam. He later returned to Abilene, Kansas where he met and married Darcy Hafner in 1979. For most of his adult life he owned and operated Nogle Construction and drove a school bus, part time, for the Abilene School District. Tom really loved driving the bus and said it was hard to keep ahead of the kids.
Tom is survived by his wife Darcy, of the home, son Toby Wood (Gretchen) of Owasso, Oklahoma, daughter, Kelsey Nogle of Salina, two granddaughters, Hailey Wood and Shelby Wood of Owasso, one brother, Dean Nogle(Bernie) of Abilene, and one sister, Stephanie Hettenbach(Larry) of Salina. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Eugene Messick, Arnold Messick, and Charles Messick and one sister, Helen Jo Fernandez.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.