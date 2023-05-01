Theresa Verner

“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” Matthew 6:33
Theresa Annette Verner truly lived by this verse. Born Jan. 10, 1955, in Atlanta, Georgia. and then soaring to Jesus April 27 she lived in light of eternity.
She was adopted by family in her early years by Noah and Lillian Breeden. She grew up with Danny, Harold, Ruth, and Sue as siblings. Although the youngest of this brood, she showed them who was really in charge when both of her arms were in a cast.
Even though growing up had some rough edges, God saw her though and she married Dale Gordon Cato Jr (d. 2023). She had two children, Jamie and Dale Cato III (d 2020). Later she married Ish Verner (d. 2010) and adopted her beautiful granddaughter, Dianna.
Theresa loved Jesus. And that love poured out in how she loved her family, friends, church, and any person God sent into her life. She overflowed with kindness and generosity to whomever she met. But when it came to games, her competitiveness kicked in. Watch out because she would feed you and then cream you! She loved a good game and a fun themed party and was always looking for something to celebrate. Every holiday was worth going all out for and any occasion worth the effort. And she would learn a new craft or recipe to make it happen. And bring on the church potlucks.
Although tragedy and health issues were weaved throughout her life, she fixed her eyes on Jesus and praised Him in the midst of every storm. One of her favorite hymns was “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus.” And that she did and was ever reminding us to do the same. When it came to life’s squabbles, she would always ask, “Will this matter in eternity?” And so many things didn’t. She was always quick to give God the glory in every circumstance and truly sought His Kingdom first in the best and the worst of times.
Theresa was a night owl and was always ready to stay up to talk to her kids and grandkids, helping to solve the problems of the world. As she grew in her faith, she pointed to what God’s Word would say. She trusted in His sovereignty and was often the first to say, “Let’s pray.” And she never let bitterness encroach upon her soul. She learned to forgive and became the first to remind us that we are only truly free when we could forgive and pray for others. She was willing to go wherever God would lead and put up with whatever trouble or inconvenience came her way with thankfulness and patience. With a divine sense of justice, she acknowledged there was injustice and evil in this world but trusted in a good God who would always have the final say and work all things for good.
Theresa’s celebration of a life lived for Jesus will be Saturday May 6 at 10 a.m. at Community Bible Church in Abilene. Any memorials or financial gifts may be given or sent to Word of Christ Fellowship (101 NE 16th St, Abilene, KS 67410). She also had a heart for babies and any donation given to your local Crisis Pregnancy Center who be a gift from her very heart. Online condolences may be sent to martinbeckercarlson.com
