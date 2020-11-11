KINGMAN — Theodore C. “Ted” Geisert died at his home peacefully on Nov. 6, 2020.
He was born April 5, 1925, on a farm near Elmo, Kansas, the son of Frederick Jacob and Martha Lauer Geisert.
He graduated from Chapman High School in 1943. Following graduation, he obtained a farm deferment and spent a year working on his father’s farm before being drafted in the U.S. Army in August of 1944.
He served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Battle of Okinawa during WWII, continuing in the service until August of 1946.
Soon after returning home, he entered McPherson College where he led the Debate Team before graduating in 1949. He then entered Harvard Law School and received his law degree in June 1952.
He practiced law for six years in Wichita, Kansas, with Fleeson, Gooring, Coulson and Kitch before moving to Kingman to open his own law firm where he remained a highly respected lawyer for the rest of his life.
On May 31, 1958, he was married to Alice L. Herman and the two of them began a family. They raised two sons Matthew P. Geisert and Christopher F. Geisert and a daughter Sally A. Geisert.
During his lifetime Ted remained a farmer at heart and used that passion combined with his love of animals to raise Ponies of the Americas.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday at the Kingman United Methodist Church. Live streaming of the service will be found on the YouTube Kingman United Methodist Church Channel. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at the Livingston Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Hoosier Cemetery. It’s recommended that face masks and social distancing be practiced at the funeral home and the church.
Memorials may be made to the Kingman Community Hospital or McPherson College, both in care of the funeral home.
