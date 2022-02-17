Thelma Edna Hicks, age 92, of Abilene, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Village Manor Nursing Home. She was born March 8, 1929 in Montcalm, West Virginia the daughter of Beverly and Virgie (Johnson) Sheets.
She attended the local schools and was united in marriage to Richard Hicks on April 5, 1945 in Folkston, Georgia.
Edna worked for the Alco Warehouse for several years before retiring. She enjoyed going to garage sales, and the Dollar Store, but loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy Jones and her husband Roy of Hutchinson, five grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard on February 27, 1979 and her sons Gary Hicks and Robert Hicks.
Private family services are planned. Her final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans Association and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
