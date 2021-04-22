Thelma Dean, 94, formerly of Abilene, died on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the home of her daughter, April, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She was born on April 8, 1927, in Minneapolis, Kansas, to Leo and Rachel Forsberg, the third of four children.
She graduated from Concordia High School in 1945 and began nursing training at the Sisters of St. Joseph Convent in Concordia. Upon graduation from nursing school, she attended the College of Emporia, where she met her husband Earl Dean. They were married in September 1948 and celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Before moving to Abilene in 1958, they lived in Lebo, Kan., and Garnett, Kan., where Thelma was a nurse to the local doctors.
In Abilene, Thelma spent her time raising their two girls, Corina and April. She worked as an office nurse for doctors and at Abilene Memorial Hospital.
When her girls were older, Thelma accepted the job of Dickinson County Health Nurse protecting and ensuring the health of children and families in the county.
Thelma was active in Abilene life including RN Club, Abilene Faculty Wives, EHU, CZ PEO, The Clothing Bank and Old Abilene Town.
Although a community volunteer, her devotion to the First Presbyterian Church was first and foremost in her service. The friendships she and Earl made there were lifelong. Her Christian faith and friends sustained her, and the church was a second home to her.
Later in life, Thelma’s card ministry was a blessing to many. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and wrote thousands of cards of encouragement. On the back of every envelope she sent were the words, “In God We Trust”.
She loved nature, fed the birds, grew flowers, and enjoyed the outdoors in all seasons.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Earl and all of her siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Corina (Daryl) Beam of Hays, Kan., and April (Donald) Piland of Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Six grandchildren will hold their grandmother close to their hearts, Travis Beam (Julie) of South Bend, Indiana; Tyler Beam (Nicholl) of Hays, Kan.; Tanner Beam (Katie) of Lenexa, Kan.; Spencer Piland (Jessica) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Rachel Piland of Overland Park, Kan.; and Rebecca Piland of Dallas, Texas.
Thelma was “Grandma Great” to three great-grandchildren, Cooper Beam, Willa Beam, and Claire Piland.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday at the Abilene Cemetery. A come and go celebration of her life will be from 4 – 5 p.m. at the new Abilene Presbyterian Church Worship Center, 505 NW 3rd St., Suite 2. Cards and memories may be sent to the Abilene Presbyterian Church.
Memorials are designated to Neighbor to Neighbor, 803 N. Cedar P.O. Box 442, Abilene, KS 67410.
