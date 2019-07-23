HUTCHINSON — The Rev. Robert Buzza ‘Bob’ Brooks, 91, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born March 20, 1928, in Glasco, Kansas, to the Rev. Elmer Lincoln and Lois Elizabeth (Buzza) Brooks.
Bob graduated from Mankato High School in 1945, Kansas Wesleyan University in 1948 and Iliff School of Theology in Denver in 1951. He served as a minister in western and central Kansas of the United Methodist Conference for almost 44 years. Bob was a third-generation United Methodist minister and was proud when his son, the Rev. Gary Brooks, became a fourth-generation minister. For 22 years, Bob served as chaplain of Wesley Towers Retirement Community with his faithful wife, Maxine, by his side, helping him with weekly pastoral services.
On June 3, 1952, he married Maxine Leonora Harris in Cheney. She died Dec. 1, 2010, after sharing 58 years of marriage.
Bob is survived by his son, the Rev. Gary Brooks and wife Jeanne of Wichita, son-in-law David Boroughs of Lyons, grandchildren Elizabeth Peterson and husband Matthew of Lyons, Kristi Brooks of Clinton, Iowa, Kari White and husband Nick of Castle Rock, Colorado, Kelli Otsuka and husband Kiwamu of Wichita, great-grandchildren Gage Wood, Emma Peterson, Hannah Dau, Brock White, Kiana Otsuka, Ella White, and sister, Marie Johnson.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Janet E. Boroughs.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Wesley Towers Evans Chapel, 3709 Asbury Drive, Hutchinson, with Dr. J. Tal Tittsworth officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Towers Chaplaincy Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.