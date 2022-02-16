Terry W. Drummond passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Enterprise Estates Nursing Home. He was born February 22, 1959, in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky the son of Jack F. and Louella Mae (Stoneberger) Drummond.
He attended local schools and enjoyed working on his 1953 Ford F-150 and fishing.
He is survived by his son Ben Hobbs of Solomon, daughter Julissa Gillig of Kansas City, Missouri, brothers Jack Drummond and his wife Sue of Abilene, Danny Drummond of Enterprise, Larry Drummond and his wife Carrie of Abilene, Anthony Drummond of Abilene, Timothy Drummond of Wichita, Roger Drummond of Abilene, sisters Mary Vizcaino of Littleton, Colorado, twin sister Kay Heyd and her husband Darwin of Irons, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother David.
Graveside services for Terry will be 2:00 pm Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Abilene Cemetery with Pastor John Luce officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Enterprise Estates Nursing Home and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
