Terry R. McGrath Sr., 66, of Abilene passed away Jan. 5, 2021 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Home in Enterprise.
He was born in Abilene on Jan. 31, 1954, the son of Dan and Audrey (Yocum) McGrath. Terry grew up in the Abilene area, attended the local schools and graduated from Abilene High School.
He served 3 years in the National Guard in Abilene. Terry worked 34 years for ADM Mill, retiring in 2019.
He was an avid outdoors man, enjoying hunting and fishing. He participated in the Old Abilene Gun Fighters as Shotgun Red up until 2017.
Terry is survived by his parents Dan and Audrey McGrath, sons Terry (Manuela) McGrath Jr. and Sam (Stacia) McCulley, daughter Sherry McGrath, sisters Hazel (Will) Knott and Danise (Gary) Auldridge, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Dani McGrath.
The family has chosen cremation. A private family inurnment will take place in the Abilene City Cemetery at a later date.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Terry R. McGrath Sr. Memorial Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
