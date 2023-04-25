Terry (T.W.) Decker. 84, passed away at Salina Regional March 12. He was born April 18, 1938 to Wesley Decker and Beulah (Walton) Decker. He attended a rural grade school and graduated from Abilene High School in 1956. He married Marylyn Miller April 12, 1984 in Reno, Nevada. He was employed by Abilene Flour Mill, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Mobile Travelers and retired from Great Plains Manufacturing T.W. was in the Army Reserves for six years. His favorite pastime was fishing. He enjoyed bowling with team members throughout the years. Terry was on the Vidricksen team when they captured second place in the 1983 ABC tournament in Baltimore. His hobby was drilling bowling balls at Westwood Pro Shop and doing ball work for Junction City Bowling Lanes. Terry and Marylyn enjoyed many bowling trips across the country and the late night fishing on Milford Lake with friends and relaxing in Branson.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, sister; Sharon Flipso in 2016 and in-laws; Ron and Sonjia Miller.
