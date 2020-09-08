Terry “Bubba” Payne, 57, of Abilene passed away August, 22, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS.
Terry was born August 5, 1963 in Junction City, KS to Jerry and Lesa (Sheridan) Payne. He graduated from Herington High School in the class of 1981. There he enjoyed many sports. Football was one of his most memorable and favorites.
Terry was a long term and lovable individual who was involved in his community. Terry served as a dispatcher for the Herington Fire Department and a police officer from January 1984 to August 1988.
Bubba then moved on to firefighting from August 1989 to February 1992. He went to pursue his police dream one last time in February 1992 to September 1993 when he became assistant police chief and served as assistant chief until September 1997. It was then that Bubba knew his true calling was to be a firefighter.
Anyone who knew him knew that the fire burned within him. He served as a firefighter from 1997 to 1999 when he also took on being a public safety officer until 2001. In 2001 Terry was nominated captain at the Abilene Fire Department. He served as captain until 2009 when he had to medically retire.
He didn’t let that stop his bright soul, so he continued to work with the public by selling cars at Affordable Transportation. Bubba found joy in driving a school bus for USD 435. All those kids brought so much joy to his life.
Terry was also a long-term member of multiple groups around the Abilene area. Those groups included The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Committee, Abilene Elks Lodge and he was a legion rider for the American Legion Post 12 in Herington, KS.
Terry was an individual who loved anyone and would talk to anyone for hours. He loved to share his memories and would help anyone who needed it, if he could. Bubba found so much joy in raising his two kids, Kelby and Kaylene.
In 1998 Terry married Kari (Bowers) and they continued to raise the kids together. Bubba also loved spending time with all his friends, but most of all his two grandchildren, Kyler (Harwood) and Haisley (Breeden).
Bubba is survived by his wife Kari of the home, his son Kelby, and his daughter, Kaylene, grandchildren Kyler and Haisley, brother Monty (Patti) Payne, niece Holli Payne, and cousins Tatha (Sam) Riley, Larry (Loretta) Payne, Cory Payne, Cathy (Steve) Walters, along with several others.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Jerry and Lesa Payne, brothers Larry and Bobby Payne and grandmother Alice Brady.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service for Bubba will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Fair Grounds/Beef Show Barn By Sterl Hall in Abilene with Pastor Stan Norman officiating.
Inurnment will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the New Trail Fellowship Church in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Committee/ WBHRC. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Marten-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, KS 67410.
