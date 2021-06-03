It’s a Wonderful Life
Terri Ane (Rahe) Free, 64, went to be with her Savior Sunday, May 31 after a 3 year-long battle with cancer.
She was born June 23, 1956, in Mankato, Minn. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Carol Rahe. Terri was the oldest of 4 siblings. Terri had accepted Jesus as her personal savior and maintained her close relationship with Him throughout her life.
She married Ronald Free on August 14, 1992 in Arvada, Colo.
Terri grew up in Linn, Kan., where she attended the local Lutheran school and later graduated from Pittsburg State University. She served as a staff missionary with “Youth With a Mission” and spent 17 years serving the Lord in Africa. Lastly, she worked as a Case Manager for The North Central Flint Hills Agency on Aging in Salina, Kan.
She is survived by her husband Ronald Free, son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Katie Free, brothers, Thomas and Joseph Rahe and their families.
Terri was preceded in death by her parents and brother Timothy Rahe.
At Christmas time every year Terri would watch the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a reminder of God’s many blessings throughout her own life.
Donations in her memory can be made to YWAM and to Abilene Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at Emmanuel Church, 1300 N Vine St, in Abilene, Kan., at 10 a.m. on June 7, 2021 with a light lunch to follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.