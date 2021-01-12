On Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Teresa May Barten, loving wife, mother of two and grandma passed away at age 65.
Teresa was born on March 27, 1955 in Salina, Ks. She married Joe Barten in 1992. They had two children, Jason Ramey and Kaitlyn Everhart.
Teresa had a passion for her flowers, fishing, camping and her family and friends. She was known for her strength, for always caring for others, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
She had her own salon, Country Cuts and Curls, in Talmage, worked for Hawker Beechcraft of Salina for 20 years and retired from Exline of Salina in 2017.
Teresa was preceded in death by her mother Wanda Gilmore, her late husband Butch Shivers, her niece Amber Wolverton and her great-nephew Bryce Moore. Teresa is survived by her husband Joe of 30 years, her children Jason Ramey (Tiffany Ramey) grandsons Troy and Tyler, and Kaitlyn Everhart (Lance Everhart) and grandkids Brently and Brooklyn, her sister Margret Wolverton, her brother Don Gilmore, her brother Herb Gilmore, other siblings, and several cousins, nieces and a nephew.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
