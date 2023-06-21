Taylor Dean

Taylor Ray Dean, 29, of Kansas City Kansas passed away May 26 at his home. Taylor was born May 22, 1994, to Randy and Diana Dean. Taylor grew up in Junction City and graduated from JCHS in 2012. He attended KSU and graduated in 2022. He was a Union Labor and was a member of LiUNA #1290.
Taylor is survived by his parents, Randy and Diana Dean (Junction City), his grandparents Marilyn Meyer (Abilene), Yvonne Taylor (Monett, Missouri), Donald Dean (Clarksburg, West Virginia); uncle David (Mercedes) Taylor (Youngsville, Louisiana); great- aunts and uncles Donna and RW Cook (Enterprise, Kansas), LaVonne & Marvin Smith (Silverdale, Pennsylvania), Diane (Noble) Hargett (Monett, Missouri), Lester Gray (Abilene), Sheryl Gray (Abilene), Melinda Taylor (Edina, Minnesota); his long-time friends John Pauldine (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida), Courtney Robinson (Kansas City, Kansas), Lauren Martin (Prairie Village, Kansas), Tanner Pflumm (Shawnee, Kansas), Sage TeBeest (Ashland, Oregon); George Hana (Tecumseh, Kansas); Dani Revord (Kansas City, Kansas); his beloved fur-baby, Leon; and many many cousins and friends throughout the U.S.
