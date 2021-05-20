While our Strength is being tested, we now and forever more entrust in your loving embrace our amazing mother and best friend Tammy Jean Ring.
Tammy was born in Hammond, Indiana on Aug. 10, 1964 to Anna Jean and Ralph Wayne.
Tammy has six brothers and five sisters. Tammy was called home on May 17, 2021 so she can now join her father who proceeded her in joining our Heavenly Father. Tammy has five beautiful children who will continue to teach her love, which she had taught all of them.
Tammy’s children who survive her are Jeremy Bement and his spouse Holly Bement, William Bement, Timothy Bement and spouse Brittany Scruby, Crystal Winslow and her spouse Gary Winslow and Jessica Aita.
Tammy was also blessed to have 15 amazing grandchildren.
Tammy in all her strength and wisdom was also a very loving person, Tammy also took many people into her heart. Many of the children’s friends knew Tammy as “Momma”.
Everyone will remember Tammy’s strength, her wisdom and also everything she taught to many people.
Tammy loved to dance with her children. Tammy always would say it’s okay to cry just never give up.
Tammy never gave up on people who were in her life. Tammy fought with admirable optimism and strength with every breath our Lord gave her. Tammy will be missed greatly by all who knew her and whose lives were blessed by her love.
