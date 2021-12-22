Sybil Kay Luea, 75 of Abilene passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. She was born November 26, 1946 in Nodaway County, Missouri, the daughter of Hershel and Esta (Freeman) Smith. She graduated from Ellis High School in 1965. On May 31, 1969 she was united in marriage to Lawrence (Larry) Luea in Ellis, Kansas. He preceded her in death November 2, 2013. Sybil was an active member of the First Southern Baptist Church, serving as treasurer/clerk for years. Sybil was a 45 year member of the Modern Millies Extension Education Unit. She served as president for 14 years with her usual enthusiasm. She was a true leader for the unit – admired and loved by all members. Members of St. Andrew Church remember her dedication to her late husband by supporting his belief and love for God and his church by taking him to Sunday Mass and picking him up. Sybil is survived by her brothers and sisters in law: Norbert and Donna Honas, Gary and Shryl Luea; Nieces and Nephews: Andrea (John) Zody, Jeff (Michella) Honas, Keith (Diana) Honas, Zach (Emily) Luea, and Josh (Erin) Luea. Also survived are great nieces and nephews: Magdalen, Olivia, Jordan, Todd, Ethan, Megan, Avery, Jocelyn, Andrew, Delaney, and Miles and numerous friends she met throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, parents, Hershel and Esta Smith, in-laws John and Marge Luea and nephews Gary Lynn Luea and Mark Honas. Funeral Services for Sybil will be 10:30AM Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the First Southern Baptist Church in Abilene with Pastor David Parker officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ellis, Kansas with a graveside services at 3:00 PM on Thursday. Calling hours will be from 5-7 P.M., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. Memorial contributions may be made to the Abilene Public Library, Dickinson County Extensions Office or the First Southern Baptist Church. Memorials may be dropped off at the Funeral Home or sent in care of Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas, 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
