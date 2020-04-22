Stewart K. Bartlett, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
He was born on August 21, 1941 to James H. Bartlett and Helen L. (Sellers) Bartlett on August 21, 1941 in El Centre, CA.
Stewart graduated from Abilene High School in 1960.
He was united in marriage to the love of his life Marcia Stewart on March 18, 1994 in El Dorado.
He is survived by his wife Marcia Bartlett of El Dorado, son Shane (Kathy) Bartlett of Gypsum, KS, daughter Sonia Hewitt of El Dorado, KS and son Shawn Bartlett of Salina, KS, stepdaughter Theresa Lewis of El Dorado, grandchildren Jay (Trish) Bartlett of Gypsum, Michael (Rachael) Walker of Bennington, KS, and Orren Hewitt and Ethan Hewitt, great-grandchildren Miguel, Chase of Gypsum and Jaxson Walker of Bennington, sisters Sheila (Harry) DeGarmo of Hutchinson, Sandy (Terry) Dopplehauer of Greensburg, PA, and many other family and friends.
Stewart was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sharon Aldridge and brother Steven Bartlett.
He was a member of Family Worship Center, El Dorado.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later time at Family Worship Center.
Services are pending with Heritage of El Dorado.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.