Steven Lee Weis, 65, of Salina, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Steven was born in Abilene, Kansas, on June 13, 1955, a son of Rosemary (Aitken) Weis-Conrad and the late Donald Eugene Weis.
He retired from K-State Salina as a security guard.
On May 3, 1986, Steven married Charlene Picking in Denver, Colorado.
Survivors include his wife Charlene Weis of the home, his mother, Rosemary Weis-Conrad, of Abilene, and a brother Terry Weis, (Merry) of Littleton, Colorado.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Brenda Picking Scholarship Fund sent in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, Kansas 67401.
