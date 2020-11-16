Funeral services for Steven R. Wilson, 76, of Manhattan, formerly of Salina and Abilene will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the Bethel Cemetery near Abilene. Steven passed away peacefully with his loving family on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
He was born Feb. 19, 1944 in Abilene the son of Bert and Catherine Zelma (Fawcett) Wilson. He attended local schools and graduated from Abilene High School.
Steve worked for A&R Freight in Denver for many years as an accountant and eventually drove a truck for Price Truck Line, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed collecting coins and horses, fishing, reading, especially his Bible, and watching his beloved Denver Broncos. But his greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his two beautiful daughters Cheryl McCormick and her husband Brian, Stephanie Chitwood and her husband Dan, both of Manhattan, their mother Josephine, and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may sign the register book at the funeral home until service time Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Museum and Library and may be dropped off or mailed to the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
