“He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds. Psalm 147:3”
A Gemini through and through, Steven Lee Copeland II was born to Steve and Christina Copeland in Denver, Colo., on June 12, 1986.
Branded early on with the affectionate nickname of “Bunny,” Steven’s early years were occupied by Ninja Turtles, pushing trucks in the dirt until his jeans had worn holes in the knees, and tormenting his older sister Candace…he loved every second of it!
Growing up in Abilene, Kan., Steven was loyal to core friends, fiercely protective of his sister, idolized his dad, and adored his mother while taking full advantage of all that childhood and teenage years had to offer.
Despite Steven’s lukewarm interest in traditional book-learning, his family was beyond proud when he graduated from Abilene High School in 2004. It was shortly thereafter that Steven discovered and lived for his passion after graduating from the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute (Orlando, Fla.), where he specialized in servicing and troubleshooting Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Both charming and persuasive, but with a shy crooked smile, Steven utilized his innate talent and cultivated skills to provide top-notch services to chopper-wielding police departments and motorcycle gangs alike at Harley-Davidson of Orlando, Daytona, College Station and Claremont. Even though Steven despised the spotlight, he would beam with pride when his quality work was acknowledged and praised by colleagues and customers.
Following his experience of an anoxic brain injury in 2012, Steven lived the last years of his life receiving protection and dedicated care from his faithful parents at home. In 2020 Steven and his parents moved to Auburn, Ala., to be near his sister and her family. It was here, where all of them could be together each day, that Steven’s near 35 years were concluded as he was blessed to have passed away peacefully the afternoon of May 12, 2021.
As his family, we are thankful that Steven has been healed even though our hearts are broken and we look forward to the day when we will be together again in the presence of God.
