Steven Hoover

Steven Craig Hoover was born Sept. 24, 1955 in Junction City, Kansas, to Nelda (Marts) and Eldon Hoover.
Steve grew up on the Marts homestead north of Chapman. He attended Blue Ridge Grade School and graduated from Chapman High School in 1973. He attended Kansas State University where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. Steve graduated from K-State with a B.S. in Psychology in 1977. He remained a lifelong Wildcat fan, even through the football program's darkest days.
Steve lived in several difference places during his lifetime, but spent the last 33 years in Shawnee, KS. He loved living close to Shawnee Mission Park, where he and Deb would canoe on Shawnee Mission Lake. In later years they would drive through the park, watch the remote control airplanes, watch the sunset, or just go for a picnic.
His love of outdoors was always there, from his time playing, and then working on his parents' farm to spending his last days working around his yard. He always found something that needed tending. In between childhood and later life, there was scuba diving, riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, etc. If it was an outdoor activity, he probably tried it at least once.
Steve loved Westerns, especially John Wayne. He was a gun enthusiast and participated in Cowboy Action Shooting for several years. It was a fun, competitive sport where he made many friends. He continued to go to the range for target practice. There was no deer or trophy for that, but he enjoyed it immensely.
His appreciation of almost all genres of music would give Amazon Alexa a workout. On any given night you might hear him request something from John Prine, or Dave Brubeck, or Andrew Lloyd Webber to lull him to sleep.It was often surprising who Steve met and befriended, and yet it wasn't surprising at all. He was a well-rounded person, always wanting to know more about people he came across, to learn about backgrounds and interests different from his own.
Steve was predeceased by his parents, Eldon and Nelda (Marts) Hoover, and his oldest sister, Susan. He is survived by his wife, Deb Lingle, sisters Sheryl Wilson (Dale) of Manhattan, Kansas, Connie Poland (George) of rural Junction City; brothers-in-law Larry Lingle of Hornby Island, BC Canada, Mike Lingle of Valley Village, California, and sisters-in-law Toni Lingle (Kathy Robertson) of Fresno, CA. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, his beloved cat, Fiona, and a host of friends.
Steve passed away on Wednesday, May, 24 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center with family at his side. He fought a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, yet never wavered in his determination to do all he could for as long as he could. He was an inspiration to many people.
