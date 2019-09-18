Steven “Steve” Henkle, 61, passed away Sept. 13 in Abilene.
He was born July 24, 1958 to Paul and Della Lou Henkle.
On Feb. 19, 1977 he married Delores Garcia, later divorcing.
He was employed with the Abilene School System as a bus driver.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister Peggy Davis.
He is survived by his mother Della Lou Henkle of Clay Center, sons Travis (Heather) of Abilene and Trevor (Emmily) of Topeka, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and sisters Arlene Horne of Texas and Doris Scripter of Manhattan.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at First Christian Church in Abilene. Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Abilene.
A motorcycle precession will follow to graveside services at 11 a.m. Monday at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Fort Riley.
Memorials can be made to the First Christian Church, 612 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.