Steven Anthony Gunter, Abilene resident and co-owner of Midway Bar and Grill in Detroit, KS passed away unexpectedly Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020 at the age of 38.
Steven grew up in Independence, Missouri and Urbana, Missouri. He honorably served his country as a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the United States Army.
Following his release from the military, he was a man of many trades, from line cook to construction to candy maker to forklift driver to fishing the Bering Sea in Alaska. His final career as co-owner of Midway Bar and Grill was where he found that customers became friends and those friends became family.
During his time there, he was an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, and a driver when someone “over indulged.”
He was the biker that would hold a mother’s child so she could finish her meal, the friend that would replace your tire or battery after he made you a burger. He was the man that would save a stray kitten, stop and pull a turtle out of the road and take it to safety, and always stop to check on a stranded motorist. He was the husband that wanted everything for his wife, the father that raised his wife’s children as his own and he became a father figure to many other kids in the community, especially Faith Everhart and Matthew Hamm.
He was the son that loved all his parents, biological and otherwise, and the brother that would drop anything for his sisters. He was the grandfather of two and loved nothing more than spending time with and spoiling his grandbabies.
He was a member of the Herington American Legion Post 12 and American Legion Riders Chapter 12. It was there and at his bar that he learned family isn’t just blood, that it’s the people he stood by and helped and the same people that are now standing by his family. He never hesitated to lend a hand or organize a fundraiser or simply ask “what can I do?”
He was his family’s rock, a true friend and his kind heart and generosity will live on.
Steven was preceded in death by his father Victor Nave, sister Tracy Perryman and brother Thomas Gunter. He left behind his wife of 15 years Anna Gunter, his children Kayla Marie Hillers, Katherine Elizabeth Graham and Anthony Jules Ny-Graham, the children he considered his own Faith Ronae Everhart and Matthew Kristopher Hamm, his grandchildren Roylee Grace Everhart and Braylon Zander Albertson, his parents Penny Perryman and Alice and Joe Gunter and sisters Robyn Yancey, Debra Gunter and Janice Crowe. He also left behind his Midway family and his biker brothers and sisters.
A service will be held on Saturday Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. at the National Guard Armory located at 1009 N.W. Eighth Street in Abilene, KS. Friends and family are welcome to join us after the service for a celebration of his life at Midway Bar and Grill. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Steven Gunter Memorial Fund at Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS. 67410.
