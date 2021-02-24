Steven Edward Ferguson, 81, Abilene, passed away Feb. 21, 2021 at Salina Regional Hospital in Salina.
He was born Dec. 27, 1939 in Longford, Kansas, the son of Guy and Garnett (Oard) Ferguson. Steve attended the local schools around Dickinson county and graduated from Abilene High School in 1958.
On June 13, 1965 he was united in marriage to Sandra Shivers. To this union four children were born: Diane, Deon, Dana and Dawn. They later divorced.
In 1976 he married Susan Swisher. She survives of the home.
Steve worked at various jobs including Safeway, Abilene Lockers, Civil Services at Ft. Riley, Jerry’s IGA and West’s IGA, retiring in 2005.
Steven is survived by his wife Susan of the home, children Diane Ferguson of Louisburg, Kansas, Deon Vanoni (Jason) of Keller, Texas, Dana Ferguson (Christine) of Independence, Missouri, and Dawn Moore of Blue Springs, Missouri, stepchildren Brian Machal (Jennifer) of Kansas City, Kansas and Kim Wood of St. Joseph, Missouri, fifteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and sister Pat Boyd (Rod).
He was preceded in death by his parents and brotherVearl Ferguson.
Funeral Services for Steven will be 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. Burial will follow at Abilene City Cemetery.
Friends may come by from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 to sign the guest register.
The family suggests memorials be given to the First United Methodist Church of Abilene. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
