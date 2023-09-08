Stephen Van Taylor, 73, of Abilene passed away Tuesday, Sept. 5 with his loving family by his side. He was born May 3, 1950 in Beloit, Kansas, the son of Harold and Wanda (Gish) Taylor. He grew up in the Abilene area and graduated from Abilene High School in the class of 1968. On Aug. 16, he was united in marriage to Wava Wolf at the Longford United Methodist Church. Van worked for AD&M Grain Elevator for 48 years, where he made numerous life-long friends along the way. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his son and grandchildren. Van is survived by his loving wife Wava of the home. Son, Aaron and wife Kelly Taylor of Abilene; Daughter, Erica and husband John Kerbs of Wichita. Three grandchildren in which he cherished deeply, Kayley Taylor and fiancé Carter Taplin; Ayden Taylor and Konner Kerbs. One brother, Craig and wife Kathy Taylor of Pearland, Texas and two sisters, Donna Strauss and Marla Jeffries both of Abilene. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Danny Taylor and one sister, Debbie Prater. Funeral Services for Van will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9 at Danner Funeral Home. Family will receive friends prior from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday. He will be laid to rest at the Athelstane Cemetery, rural Longford. Family suggests memorials be given to American Lung Association or to the American Diabetes Association. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
