1954-2021
CAMERON, Mo. - Stephen K. Helms, 67, passed away May 14, 2021, in Abilene, Kan., with his family by his side.
He was born April 1, 1954, in Weatherby, Missouri to Covel and Frances (Cummings) Helms.
Steve was a superintendent for Clarkson Construction until his retirement.
He was a 1972 graduate from Cameron High School.
He married Carol Jean Andrews July 1, 2000, in Cameron, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Helms; parents, Covel and Frances Helms; and sister, Sharon Wilson.
Survivors: daughters, Chrissy (Chad) Fink and Cathy (Billy) Hansen, both of Abilene, Kan.; son, Jacoby Andrews, Osborn, Mo.; 5 grandchildren, Caitlyn, Chesney, Drew, Cash and Blake; 6 sisters, Linda (Robert) Schermerhorn, St. Joseph, Missouri; Karon Gann, Cameron, Mo.; Beverly (Robert) Wattenberger, Cameron, Mo.; Evelyn (Lynn) Banks, St. Joseph, Mo.; Debbie (Chuck) Kemmer, Easton, Mo.; and Brenda (Steve) Lee, Weatherby, Mo.; sister in law, Brenda (Mark) Chamberlain, Abilene, Kan.; brother in law, Roy (Lorie) Andrews, Beecher, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
Services: 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Mo. Burial in Shambaugh-Cope Cemetery.
Memorial Fund: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Village Manor of Abilene, Kansas, 705 N. Brady St., Abilene, KS 67410
Online condolences: www.poland-thompson.com. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Mo.
