Funeral services for Stephen Cass Kirkbride, age 81, of Chapman, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Good Hope Cemetery north of Chapman. Lunch will follow at the American Legion Post #240 in Chapman, Kan.
Mr. Kirkbride passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.
He was born January 29, 1940, in Vernonia, Ore., the son of Byron and Florence Kirkbride. Stephen proudly served his country for 10.5 years in the United States Army during the Viet Nam War, after which he was medically discharged, receiving a Purple Heart.
He spent the next 37 years in Civil Service as an Ambulance Driver/EMT-IC and later as the Triage Coordinator at Irwin Army Hospital in Ft. Riley. Stephen enjoyed watching football, fishing, bowling and was a member of the American Legion Post 240 and the VFW Post 10509, both in Chapman.
On Aug. 5, 1961 Stephen was united in marriage to Carol J. Graves at the Chapman United Methodist Church. She passed away April 17, 2018.
Survivors include his daughter Kathy (Chris) Holliman of Chapman; sons Stephen Kirkbride, Jr. of Gardner, Mo., James (Shannon) Kirkbride of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and granddaughter Nicole Moneypenny of Chapman; brothers, JR Kirkbride of Hillsboro, Ore., Walt Kirkbride of Cornelius, Ore., sisters, Rose Schenck of Lakeside, CA, JoAnn Morrow of Keno, OR, Jean Pruitt of Portland, OR, and a total 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol, daughter Pamela Onstott, and son Jeff Kirkbride.
Friends may sign the register book prior to graveside service or at the luncheon following. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 240 or to the Chapman Senior Center and may be sent in care of the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel P.O. Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com
