Steffanie Cheri Anderson passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, after a long eight-year battle with cancer. She was 37.
Steffanie was born on July 17, 1984, in Dodge City, Kansas, to Chuck Carter and Shelley Shuemaker. When she was one year old, she was adopted by Charles “Andy” and Mary “Pat” Anderson in Abilene, Kansas. This is where many of her lifelong friendships began.
Steff was a friendly and kind person, with one heck of a stubborn streak. She also had beautiful, ocean-blue eyes that could make you smile. Steff loved family game nights, sitting by the campfire with friends, all the dogs that graced her life, music and learning new TikTok dances.
With her Anderson family, Steff had 6 sisters, 1 brother and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The relationship she had with her sister, Trina Perez, and nephew, Lorenzo Soto Perez, was like no other. Aunt Steffie’s face and her “little buddy” Lorenzo’s face would both light up when they saw each other, and though Trina had to be the heavy at times, she and Steff loved each other greatly.
In addition, Steff was blessed to have Howard McConkey in her life. She always called him dad and he was always in her corner. They loved each other very much.
With her biological family, Steff had 1 brother, 3 sisters and more nieces, nephews and cousins. As Steff grew up, she contacted and maintained a relationship with this family as well.
Steff had some amazing friends. Two of her best friends were Queenie and Charlie, the last 2 dogs in her life. She had great childhood friends from Abilene and Topeka and others she met along the way. Throughout her trials and tribulations with this cancer battle they have always been there, driving her, calling, visiting and helping her anyway they could. Steff was loved beyond measure and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, at the Rose Garden in Eisenhower Park, Abilene, Kansas. Interment will immediately follow at Abilene Cemetery in Abilene.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to: Midland Hospice House, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.
