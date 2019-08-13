Stanley Phillip Holmes, 73, of Abilene, Kansas, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at home with his loving family beside him.
He was born May 31, 1946, in Abilene, the son of Lawrence E. and Evelyn A. (McNall) Holmes. He grew up in the community of his birth and attended local schools, graduating with the class of 1966.
Stan moved to Denver, Colorado, and worked for Samsonite Suitcase Company. It was there he met and married his wife of 51 years, Connie (Maakestad) Holmes. They moved to her hometown of Sturgis, South Dakota, and he worked in the Homestake Gold Mine. They then moved back to Abilene and he worked for Abilene Concrete and Supply for 37 years, retiring in 2006 after a motorcycle accident.
He is survived by his wife, Connie, of the home, daughter Tina Warford (Terry) of Salina, brother Darrell Holmes (Jo), sisters Janet Kopka (Larry) and Kathy Payne (Galen), all of Abilene, grandchildren Kenny Holmes (Skylar), Pam Steinbruck (Ben), T.J. Warford (Danielle) of Salina, Anthony Westby (Ying) of the Peoples Republic of China and Kayla Rowland of Concordia, great-grandchildren Spencer and Drax Holmes, Sadie, Sage, Seth, and Ethan Steinbruck of Salina, and Grace and Ava Rowland of Concordia, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, son Anthony “Tony,” sister Judy Holmes, and brothers Jack and Kenny Holmes.
Stan and his family have chosen cremation. Family visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Prairie Mound Cemetery, Solomon.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Stanley Holmes Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
