Sondra Murnahan

Sondra Murnahan

Sondra Ann France Murnahan, 80, of Abilene passed away July 18 at the Abilene Memorial Hospital.  She was born April 18, 1943 in Abilene to Clarence and Ada Atkinson France. Sondra grew up in Talmage, Kansas.  She graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1961. After high school, Sondra worked at the A&W Drive-In that her parents owned. She also had her own wedding cake business for many years. Later in life she earned an Associate degree from Brown Mackie college. She finished her career with Alco/Duckwalls as a store manager.  

On Feb. 12 1972, she was united in marriage to R.E “Bob” Murnahan. They made their home in Abilene and Kimball, Nebraska. They moved for her job with Alco/Duckwall to Waynoka, Oklahoma, and Olney, Texas. After her retirement, they moved back to Abilene. She attended the United Brethren Church in Abilene and the First United Methodist Church in Olney, Texas, and the First United Methodist Church in Abilene.

 

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.