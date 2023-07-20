Sondra Murnahan

Sondra Ann France Murnahan, 80, of Abilene passed away July 18 at the Abilene Memorial Hospital. She was born April 18, 1943 in Abilene to Clarence and Ada Atkinson France. Sondra grew up in Talmage, Kansas. She graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1961. After high school, Sondra worked at the A&W Drive-In that her parents owned. She also had her own wedding cake business for many years. Later in life she earned an Associate degree from Brown Mackie college. She finished her career with Alco/Duckwalls as a store manager.
On Feb. 12 1972, she was united in marriage to R.E “Bob” Murnahan. They made their home in Abilene and Kimball, Nebraska. They moved for her job with Alco/Duckwall to Waynoka, Oklahoma, and Olney, Texas. After her retirement, they moved back to Abilene. She attended the United Brethren Church in Abilene and the First United Methodist Church in Olney, Texas, and the First United Methodist Church in Abilene.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, one son Richard Murnahan and one daughter Tanya “Renee” Tallyn, one step-daughter LaSharon Glascock and one step-son Erric Murnahan, two brothers Richard and Jerry France, and two brothers-in-law Donald and Greg Murnahan.
Survivors include her son Jason (Denise) Murnahan of Abilene, daughter-in-law Shawn Murnahan of Mayview, Missouri, sons-in-law Brian Glascock of Katy, Texas, and Nick Tallyn of Jacksonville, Florida. Three brothers-in-law Paul (Colleen) Murnahan, Allon (Lisa) Murnahan and Mark (Peggy) Murnahan, two sisters-in-law Pauline France and Sharon Murnahan, two granddaughters Taylor & Madison, two step-grandsons Jacob and Trevor, three step-great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Sondra and Robert will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 21 at Abilene First United Methodist Church in Abilene. Burial will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m., Thursday at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude or any children’s charity in her name. Memorials may be sent to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home 414 NW 3rd St, Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
