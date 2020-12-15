Shirley C. Meysenburg, 85, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at her home in Abilene.
She was born June 21, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Louise McMahon. She was a graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1957.
Shirley was married to Robert F. Meysenburg on June 29, 1957.
Survivors include her children Daniel and David of Abilene, Patricia of Boerne, Texas, Kay of Kansas City, Missouri, and seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by brothers Bob, Jim and John McMahon.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, her husband Robert and son Michael.
Private family graveside services and inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Abilene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County or Kids in Crisis and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
