Shirley Marie Bebermeyer went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Shirley passed away at Village Manor in Abilene, Kansas at the age of 88.
She was born Sept. 1, 1932 in Abilene, Kansas to Oscar and Mary Sheets. She grew up in the Navarre community and graduated from DCCHS High School in 1950. She attended Kansas Wesleyan University for two years and received her teaching certificate. On June 19, 1955 she married Kenneth Bebermeyer in Navarre and to this union five children were born Gregory, Sheryl, Kathy, Mary Jean and Sandra.
All their married life was spent farming, first in the Sand Springs area and then they moved to the Talmage community. After graduating from college and in her early years of marriage she taught elementary school for 7 years in Navarre, Talmage and Industry. After teaching she became a homemaker and an active partner in their farming operation. They retired from farming full-time in 1996.
She attended Talmage United Methodist Church, the Lord’s Chapel and in more recent years was a member of Zion Brethren in Christ Church. She was active in Gideon’s Ladies Auxiliary, Talmage EHU, UMW Society, Christian Women’s Club and taught adult Sunday School.
Survivors include one son Greg Bebermeyer of Hiawatha, Kan.; Sheryl (Dave) Lundquist, of Plano, Texas; Kathy (Eric) Hoover rural Abilene; Mary Bebermeyer of the home, and Sandy (Lee) Rometti of Iron River, Michigan; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Mary, one sister, Joyce and one brother, Wayne (Judy) and her husband Kenneth who passed away April 25, 2021.
A celebration of life service will be at Zion Brethren in Christ Church, 997 K-18 Abilene, Kansas, Friday, August 27 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jay Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairiedale Cemetery, Talmage, Kansas.
Shirley’s family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Brethren Christ Church or Talmage Historical Museum and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home , 501 N. Buckeye , Abilene, KS 67410.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net
