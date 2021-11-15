Shirley M. Reese, age 94, went home to be with the Lord on November 8, 2021. She was born at home in Roxbury, KS on March 9, 1927, to Harry and Geraldine Nirider. She spent her youth in the Roxbury area, graduating from Roxbury High School.
In 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Clyde Reese, who preceded her in death in October 1994. They made their home in Roxbury until 1974 when they moved to McPherson until Shirley later moved to Abilene to be with her daughter.
She was a kind and friendly woman, loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors: daughter, Leatta Lynn Webb and husband, Bob, of Abilene, KS; grandsons, Mike Webb (Robin) of Fort Scott, KS and Brent Webb (Angie) of Lawrence, KS; great-grandkids, Michaela, Caden, Cole, Logan, Lexi; one brother, Edwin Nirider of Montana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, George Nirider.
Shirley spent her life taking care of other people, her older neighbors, her parents, and many aunts.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 17, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM, Thursday, November 18, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Roxbury.
Memorials to Roxbury United Parish c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. (website: www.stockhamfamily.com)
