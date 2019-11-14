Shirley June Russell, 84, a resident of Carol Stream, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Johnson Health Care Center at Windsor Park with her family by her side.
She was born April 7, 1935 in Berwyn, IL to John and Ethel Auwerda.
Shirley graduated from Glenbard West High School. While at a church camp she met the love of her life, Ron Russell. They were married on Dec. 26, 1953.
They were longtime residents of Wheaton and active members of the Glen Ellyn Covenant Church. In later years they loved to spend time at their farm outside Abilene, Kansas, and their home in Bethany Beach, Michigan where, at each location, they had wonderful friends.
Shirley was passionate about her Christian faith and was active in church, a committed woman of prayer, went on numerous short-term mission projects, and supported her husband as he traveled with First Love International doing missionary construction projects, primarily for orphans.
She was a classic homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved to entertain family and friends and could set a beautiful table, prepare a wonderful meal, and serve it with grace and ease.
She had a knack for finding the perfect gift and wrapping it beautifully with love and attention to detail. She still wrote letters and mailed cards.
And, oh, did she love to iron! As she ironed she would pray for the wearer of whatever she was pressing at the moment. She had a servant heart.
Her family was everything to her and she was committed to them and to her marriage. She was proud of her Dutch heritage, except at Christmas she would declare she was “a little bit Swedish.” She was an exceptional, beautiful woman in every way.
She is survived by her husband Ron Russell, daughters Beverly (Kevin) Wegrzyn and Bunny (Michael) Mirrilees, son-in-law Eric Lund and daughter-in-law Kristen Russell, grandchildren Andrew (Melaine) Lund, Tyler (Lydia) Lund, Christopher (Emily) Lund, Aaron (Kate) Wegrzyn, Taylor (Courtney) Wegrzyn, Rachel (Eric) Westman, Sarah (Casey) Schuring, Hannah (Garrett) Krohn, Kelly (Nate) Parks, and Iain and Emily Mirrilees, great-grandchildren, Truman and Conrad Lund, Addy, Amelia, Ayla, and Riley Lund, Ben and Luke Wegrzyn, Charlie and Shaun Westman, Caleb and Beckett Schuring, sister Elaine (Larry) Resh and sister-in-law Marion Auwerda.
She was preceded in death by children Linda Russell, Cheri Lund and Ronnie Russell, grandson Justin Carlson and brother John Auwerda.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at Glen Ellyn Evangelical Covenant Church where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Refreshments will follow.
Interment will be held at Chapel Hill Gardens West in Oakbrook Terrace, IL.
Memorial gifts may be directed to First Love International, Rockford, IL (firstloveinternational.com/), Gideons International (Abilene, KS) www.gideons.org/donate or Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 1344 Daisy Rd, Abilene, KS 67410.
Family and friends may sign a guestbook at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at (630) 668-0027.
