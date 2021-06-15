Shirley Jean (Sanders) Haldeman age 86 of Derby, formerly of Abilene, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021.
She was born on a farm near Abilene, Kan., to George and Laura (Garten) Sanders.
Shirley was married to Ronald Houtz and with that union, she had a son, Phillip Houtz. She later divorced. She then married Maynard Haldeman, the love of her life, who she was married to for 51 years. They had one daughter, Teena Haldeman Eberle.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Maynard Haldeman; her parents, George and Laura Sanders; her brothers, Johnny, Bobby, Marvin and George; sisters, Martha and Josie; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Haldeman.
Survivors include her son, Phillip Houtz of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughter, Teena Eberle (Russ) of Derby, Kan.; stepson, Craig Haldeman of Manhattan, Kan.; three granddaughters, Danelle Woodard (Jesse), Kristen Davila (Victor) and Brook Reynolds (Skyeler); and 8 great grandkids, Jace, Brendon, Kadrick, Mason, Cole, Carson, Cooper and Kinley. She is also survived by her sisters, Catherine Houlton of Abilene and Betty Benson of College Place, Wash., and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held June 3, 2021, in Abilene.
Memorials have been established with the Abilene First Christian Church and with St. Jude Children’s Research.
