SOLOMON —Shirley Ann (Esker) Aylward entered into eternal life on the morning of August 8, 2020 at the Ottawa County Health Center in Minneapolis, Kansas at the age of 90.
Shirley was born to Bernard H and Dolly (Kelly) Esker on Feb. 1, 1930 in Junction City, Kansas. At the age of 4 years old, her mother, Dolly, passed away. Shirley was then raised by her foster parents, A. Ross and Ione (Kelly) Shepard in Chapman, Kansas.
Shirley attended both grade school and high school in Chapman, Kansas. In 1951, she graduated from St. John’s Hospital School of Nursing in Salina, Kansas.
During her nursing training, she cared for a man whose visiting son would become the love of her life, Robert M. (Bob) Aylward. On Jan. 5, 1952 Shirley and Bob Aylward were married.
Their union blessed them with four children: Thomas Michael, Katherine Marie, Robert Ross and James Patrick. Shirley and Bob raised their family on a farm near Solomon, Kansas.
She was a dedicated housewife and mother. Shirley was a talented cook with her homemade bread being legendary among her family and friends.
She was a 4-H Club food leader for several years.
She prayed daily for her family and friends. She spent many days writing and sending cards of encouragement or celebration wishes to many people. Shirley enjoyed playing cards and earned the title “Queen of Hearts.”
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, stepmother, foster parents, brother, sister, and two granddaughters.
Shirley is survived by her four children Tom (Lou) from King City, Oregon, Kathy (Jerry) Luthi of Solomon, Kansas, Robert (Linda) of Solomon, Kansas and Jim (Gwen) from Fort Collins, Colorado, 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren.
Her family rejoices in entering eternity with her Blessed Savior and in her joy of reuniting with those who have gone before her.
Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley will be 10:30 a.,m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Solomon with Monsignor James Hake and Father John Wolesky as Co-Celebrants.
A parish rosary will be recited at 7 p.m Thursday evening at the church. Her final resting place will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery near Solomon. Friends may view and sign the register book at the funeral home Wednesday and Thursday or after 6 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ottawa County Health Center or to the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Fund and may be sent in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
