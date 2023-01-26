Shiann Monroe Lober, 17, of Abilene passed away Jan. 16. She was born Jan. 16, 2006 in Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of Benny Bush and Natalie Dawn Lober. Shiann attended the middle school in Abilene. Shiann is survived by her mother, Natalie Dawn Lober. Grandmother: Cindy Monroe. Four brothers: Dominic Bush; Jacob Bush; Benny Bush and Andreus Bush. Two sisters: Ariel Bush and Molena Bush. Great-grandmother, Doris Shivers. Her father, Benny Bush and grandparents, Brenda Bush and Ronnie and Peggie Nichols. She was preceded in death by her great grandfather Ronnie Shivers. The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given the Shiann Monroe Lober memorial fund. Memorials may be sent to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
