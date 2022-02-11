Sheryl Schifbauer, 66 of Manchester, passed away February 8, 2022. She was born September 5, 1955, the daughter of Leo and Virginia (Kirkpatrick) Ponton. Sheryl graduated from Chapman High in 1974. She was a homemaker but above all loved her grandkids and loved being a grandma. She was a member of the Zion Brethren In Christ Church. Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Michelle Ellis. One son, William Schiffbauer. Three brothers, Pat, Mike and Greg Ponton and six loving grandchildren, Ivy Schiffbauer, Leo, Daisy, Molly and Mary Ellis and Lori Trickle. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Connie Morrison. Funeral Services for Sheryl will be 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Zion Brethren in Christ Church with Pastor Jay Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at White Cloud Cemetery in Manchester. Family will receive friends from 6-8 Monday, February 14 at Danner Funeral Home in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the Coach Light Restaurant. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
