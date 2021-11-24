Sherry Kay Mullen 84 of Solomon passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021. She was born October 30, 1937, in Abilene, Kansas, the daughter of Gladys L.L. (Cain) Reynolds Raymond “Dude” Reynolds and Audeen Reynolds. Sherry grew up in the Dickinson County area and graduated Abilene Ks. high school in 1955.
On December 14, 1956, she was united in marriage to J.G. (Dode) Mullen in Manhattan, Kansas. Sherry was a homemaker. Sherry and Dode were very active in the Solomon community and enjoyed the Solomon Gorilla Athletics.
The center of Sherry’s life was her family. In her early years of marriage, she renewed her love of singing and joined Sweet Adeline’s. She was the lead singer in the quartet The Prairie Pipers. In 1967 the family moved to Solomon and established a local business.
Everyone that knew Sherry realized immediately that her first priority was her family and commitment to the school system. As the children grew, she made time to be a scout leader for both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts as a Brownie Leader. She was the cookie chairman for many years. Even with all the many things going on in her life, she devoted many years to transporting baton twirlers to practices in Manhattan twice a week, area competitions and even to South Bend, IN. for national championships one year. As her children got older, she joined the Abilene Community theatre reigniting another one of her passions, choreography. A short time later she took on acting roles in stage productions. As you can imagine because of commitment to family, it soon became a family affair. She also enjoyed traveling the area singing with her husband at church services, weddings, and special events. In her spare time, she loved to crochet and cross stitch which she earned many local and state awards. She made and shared many gifts with special people in her life and community. By this time her school activities ramped up again with her grandchildren entering the school system. It involved extensive traveling to both athletic and academic activities. During these years she and a group of ladies along with 1 man decided that Solomon needed a newspaper again so, the Solomon Tribune was revived. She was the reporter for all school activities. It was fast paced, and she loved every minute of it. Her latest contribution to the school was managed the ticket gate along with her husband at the school sporting events. Sherry led a very full and rewarding life filled with love, family and community.
Sherry is survived by her loving husband Dode of the home. One daughter, Kellene Whitaker and husband Tom, of Solomon. Two sons: Michael “Mick” Mullen and wife Kimela, Bella Vista, AR. and Timothy Mullen and wife Wendy, Lamy, NM. Nine grandchildren: Jenifer, Kristina, Michaela, Courtney, Joseph, Amanda, Jesse, Mary Kate and Casey. Six Great-Grandchildren: Recise, Rylan, Ally, Kace, Olivia and Graham. Two brothers: Dan Reynolds and wife Georgia, Randy Reynolds and wife Annette, One sister-in-law, Sharlyn Reynolds all of Abilene Ks. She was preceded in death by her mother Gladys L.L. Reynolds father, Raymond “Dude” and wife Audeen Reynolds and brother, Graydon Reynolds. Funeral Services for Sherry will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Solomon Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. Family suggests memorials be given to _Solomon schools. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, PO Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
