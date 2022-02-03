Sherry Almquist, 75, passed away on January 31, 2022, after courageously battling Alzheimer’s Disease for over 20 years. She was an incredible mother, an adored daughter, sister, aunt and cousin, a loyal and loving friend, a gifted counselor and teacher, and a beautiful human being with a smile that could light up a room. She will be missed terribly.
She was born Sherry Sue Seaman on March 15, 1946, the fourth child of Neal and Ardith Seaman of Chapman. She was an active student at Dickinson County High School, where she was involved in drama, cheerleading, music and student government. She was crowned homecoming queen her senior year and graduated in 1964 before continuing her studies at Kansas State University in Manhattan. Sherry graduated from KSU in 1969 and was the first person in her family to get a college degree.
While at K-State, Sherry met and married Merlan Almquist of Assaria, and their children Eric and Kimberly were born several years later. Sherry and Merlan settled in Salina for many years, and although their marriage ultimately ended, their friendship did not.
After being an amazing full-time mother, Sherry taught English at Salina Central High School from 1979-1987, and upon completion of her master’s degree from K-State, continued to work for the district as a counselor. After finishing her PhD in 1995, she worked as a counselor in the student health center at Oklahoma State University. When she returned to Kansas a few years later, she worked as a clinical counselor in Salina, taught Counselor Education at Emporia State University, and worked as an elementary school counselor for the Topeka school district.
Sherry leaves behind her daughter Kim Luce and son-in-law Chad Luce of Lawrence; her son Eric Almquist and daughter-in-law Jiffy Iuen of Los Angeles; her ex-husband Merlan Almquist of Athens, Ohio; several cousins and many nieces and nephews. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert Seaman of Emporia, her brother Tracy Seaman of Chapman, and her beloved sister Merry Jo Cecil of Houston.
Visitation will be at Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel in Chapman on February 4, from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by burial at Indian Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Heart of America Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the University of Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, or the Avant Fund at Neuvant House Lawrence, where Sherry received loving care for the last four years. They may be sent in care of the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.