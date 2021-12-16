Sherri Rae Kohman, 68 of Abilene, KS, entered into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital, Tulsa, Oklahoma after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.
She was born June 9, 1953 in Satanta, KS the daughter of Gale and Betty Jo (Unger) Young. She graduated from Satanta High School and received her BS in Nursing from Kansas Wesleyan University.
Sherri worked for Hospice of Dickinson County for almost ten years and Abilene Memorial Hospital in the Rose Unit.
When you think of Sherri the words compassion, sweetness, friendship, and love come to mind. She had a sweet spirit and loved well. She lived her life for Jesus and strived to live it under His direction. If you had the chance to meet Sherri, then you got to experience the hands and feet of Jesus. Her love for God was second to none and she loved to serve those around her. Sherri would stop and pray with you and she always had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the room. She loved being a mother and grandmother more than anything. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children went to school. In her mid 40’s while still raising her family Sherri completed her BSN in nursing. She would go on to work in several nursing positions, working several years as a home health and hospice nurse taking care of patients and families in their end of life journey. When Sherri was not working, she loved her grandkids and could be found anywhere across the state of Kansas at the homes of her children spending time with the Grands. In retirement, Sherri had also taken on the volunteer position of Director of meals on wheels in Abilene. She so loved delivering meals and serving the clients with a smile.
Sherri has finished the race with endurance. We can hear the words of the Father, “Well done my good and faithful servant”. In honor of Sherri’s legacy, do something kind for someone each day!
Sherri is survived by her husband, Kenneth Kohman of the home, mother Betty Jo Young Satanta, KS, sister Gaila Ross (Perry) Satanta, KS, and brother in law Dennis Kohman Topeka, KS, her children Micah Wood (Bethany), Satanta, KS, Caleb Wood (Julie), Edgerton, KS, Nathan Wood (Shana) Rossville, KS Jacob Wood (Jacqueline) Salina, KS and Rachel Avery (Ben) Tipton, KS, Max Kohman (Kristy) Abilene, KS, Robert Kohman (Teri) Abilene, KS, Alisa Crowninshield (Ray) Concordia, KS, and an abundance of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Services for Sherri will be 10:30 Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Community Bible Church in Abilene with Pastor Dave Parker officiating. Another service will be 1:00 pm Monday December 20, 2021 in Satanta, Kansas at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Phil Tutor officiating. Burial will follow in the Young Family Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Friday evening at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Dickinson County, Meals on Wheels, or to the First Southern Baptist Church of Abilene and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
