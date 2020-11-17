Funeral services for Sherri L. Brock, 58, of St. George, Kansas, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene followed by burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Sherri passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 7, 1962 in Abilene, the daughter of Jerry L. Mock and Louise (Hosie) Henderson. She attended Abilene schools and graduated from Chapman High School.
She was a CNA at Enterprise Estates, worked for Head Start in Manhattan and enjoyed drag racing. But her greatest joy was her children.
Sherri is survived by her sons Bobby Brock and Matt Brock of St. George, daughter Alyssa Brock of Boise, Idaho, brothers Robert and his wife Treela Mock of Slaughterville, Oklahoma, Mike and his wife Nancy Mock of Abilene, sisters Debra Farr and her husband Stoney of Abilene, Janette Froelich and her husband Paul of Enterprise, Betsy Gender and her husband Al of Moundridge, and her granddaughter Shevy Brock of St. George.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Steve.
Friends may sign the register book at the funeral home until service time Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shevy Brock Scholarship Fund or to Good Shepherd Home Health & Hospice and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.