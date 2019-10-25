Shelby Jean Mitchell, 82, of Abilene, Kansas, formerly of Hillsboro, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Oct, 20, 2019 at Abilene Place Senior Living in Abilene.
She was born March 12, 1937 in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of the late Lela (nee McDonald) and Lewis Harber.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Donald Lee Mitchell; son Ricky Don Mitchell; siblings Julie Ann Sandlin, Shirley Jenkins, Darrell Harber, Ethel Marilyn Jones and Relton Harber.
She is survived by daughters Barbara Jean Harlow of White City, Kansas, Janet Sue (Jimmy) Matthews of Desloge, Missouri, Linda Kay (Alan) Schreiner of Abilene, Donna Marie (George McMillin) Mitchell of Herington, Kansas, and Marilyn Denise (Donald) Fitzgerald of Hillsboro, Missouri; grandchildren BJ, Kody, Patty, and Kory, and nine great-grandchildren.
Shelby worked at Festus Manor Nursing Center in Festus, Missouri.
Visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home, 9115 Commercial Blvd., Pevely, Missouri. Interment in Sandy Cemetery of Hillsboro. Memorials in her memory are preferred to Abilene Place Hospice Care, 1100 North Vine Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
